Mohammed Fuseini scores in Royale Union SG defeat to Cercle Brugge

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini scored for Royale Union SG during their 3-1 loss to Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, which was part of Round 12 of the season.

Fuseini netted the first goal in the eighth minute, giving Union SG an early advantage that they maintained until halftime.

In the second half, Cercle

