Mohammed Kudus admits national team pressure but stays motivated

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian star, acknowledges the pressure that comes with playing for the national team but is committed to performing at his best.



In preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, Kudus expressed his views on the responsibilities and inspirations that come with representing Ghana.



As a key player in the recent 2-1 victory against Mali, Kudus played a crucial role in reigniting the Black Stars' hopes for World Cup qualification.