Mohammed Kudus attributes successful debut season to self-belief

Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus attributes his successful first season with West Ham United to his dedication and self-confidence.



The London club acquired the Ghanaian player from Ajax Amsterdam last season, triumphing over competition from various elite clubs.



Kudus had an immediate impact, netting 14 goals for the Hammers across all competitions, including a remarkable bicycle kick in the final Premier League match against eventual champions Manchester City.



Following the game, despite the 3-1 loss, Kudus expressed appreciation for the support he received while emphasizing his own self-assurance and hard work.



"I am grateful to the manager and everyone at the club. It's my debut season, but the staff, players, coaches, and everyone associated with the club helped me settle in smoothly. I also deserve credit for believing in myself and consistently putting in the effort.



"We can only progress from here," Kudus reassured fans that they can anticipate even greater performances from him in the future.



"I am still far from reaching my full potential in this league and giving my best. It's satisfying to complete the first season, but I have a long journey ahead with more to offer."



Kudus' impressive debut season has already sparked rumours of interest from other top clubs.