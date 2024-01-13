Mohammed Kudus chooses between Messi and Ronaldo, AFCON and UCL in a pick one challenge

Sports News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is the latest to answer quick-fire questions on GOAL's social media channels.



The West Ham star was asked to pick between some of the greatest footballers in the world, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



He also chose between winning the Africa Cup of Nations and the UEFA Champions League while explaining he'd better be intelligent than have good looks.



"Messi," he answered when asked to choose between the Argentine and Ronaldo.



Ronaldinho, Henry, and Eto'o were also selected ahead of Neymar, Mbappe and Drogba respectively before adding he would prefer fighting a bear over a shark.



The 23-year-old is currently with the Black Stars team preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars team.



Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



Kudus is making his first appearance at the continental championship.



Watch the video below



TWI NEWS



