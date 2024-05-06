Mohammed Kudus completes 13 dribbles against Chelsea to set EPL record

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea, Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus showcased his skills despite his team's heavy 5-0 defeat.



Kudus stood out by successfully completing 13 dribbles, a feat that no other player has achieved this season.



This performance has earned him the record for the most dribbles completed in the English Premier League since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.



At the age of 23, Kudus has made a significant impact in his debut season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances.





Mohammed Kudus completed 13 dribbles against Chelsea today, a record in a Premier League match since the start of the 2021/22 season. ⚡️#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/akD1IHyvMY — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 5, 2024

There are reports suggesting that he may leave West Ham United at the end of the season, highlighting his impressive performances.