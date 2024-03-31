Mohammed Kudus deserved a penalty - David Moyes

Sports News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

David Moyes, the manager of West Ham United, expressed his belief that Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian star player, should have been given a penalty in their match against Newcastle.



In an interview with The Hammers official channel, Moyes discussed the team's disappointment after losing 4-3 to Newcastle United, despite initially leading 3-1.



Kudus, who had an impressive performance in the game by scoring a goal and providing an assist, has been consistently shining in his debut season in the Premier League.



With seven goals and five assists in 25 league games, the 23-year-old has proven his talent. Additionally, Kudus gained attention on social media for his interesting interaction with a ball boy at St. James Park.



However, Moyes firmly believes that Kudus should have been awarded a penalty in the first half when his brilliant run was interrupted by Newcastle defender Dan Burn.



Although Moyes has not yet reviewed the incident, he believes that if a penalty had been given and a red card shown to Burn, it could have potentially changed the outcome of the game.