Mohammed Kudus deserved a penalty - David Moyes

David Moyes, the manager of West Ham United, expressed his belief that Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian star player, should have been given a penalty in their match against Newcastle.

In an interview with The Hammers official channel, Moyes discussed the team's disappointment after losing 4-3 to Newcastle United, despite initially leading 3-1.

Kudus, who had an impressive performance in the game by scoring a goal and providing an assist, has been consistently shining in his debut season in the Premier League.

With seven goals and five assists in 25 league games, the 23-year-old has proven his talent. Additionally, Kudus gained attention on social media for his interesting interaction with a ball boy at St. James Park.

However, Moyes firmly believes that Kudus should have been awarded a penalty in the first half when his brilliant run was interrupted by Newcastle defender Dan Burn.

Although Moyes has not yet reviewed the incident, he believes that if a penalty had been given and a red card shown to Burn, it could have potentially changed the outcome of the game.

