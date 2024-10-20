Mohammed Kudus faces potential six-match ban following red card incident against Tottenham

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

West Ham United striker Mohammed Kudus could be looking at a possible six-match suspension following an incident in the East London derby, where his team lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.



The altercation took place in the second half, starting with a confrontation between Kudus and Tottenham's Micky van de Ven.



After netting the first goal, the Ghanaian player kicked the ball at Van de Ven during a tense moment and responded to a challenge by pushing the defender in the face.