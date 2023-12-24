Mohammed Kudus for Ballon d'Or 2024 - Young West Ham United fan campaigns

Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Young West Ham United fan believes Kudus Mohammed could win the Ballon d'Or in 2024 following his incredible form.



The Ghanaian is fast becoming the fans' favourite with his scoring form and his magnificent performances.



Kudus was on the scoresheet as West Ham United beat Manchester United at the London Stadium.



Kudus scored the second of the day as the Hammers secured a 2-0 win over Manchester on December 23, 2023.



According to the fan, Kudus is special and does not think the Hammers would be able to keep him beyound this season.



The Ghanaian has now scored four goals in his last five games for West Ham United, continuing his astonishing scoring form.



The goal is also his 10th goal for the club since joining the English side in August from Ajax.



The win sent West Ham United to sixth on the table with 30 points after 18 matches.



TWI NEWS



Watch the young West Ham fan talk about Kudus Mohammed:









EE/NOQ