Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus, the West Ham United star, surprised Black Stars coach Otto Addo with a new pair of boots from sports kit manufacturer Skechers.



The Ghana international recently joined Skechers after parting ways with Puma. Kudus now joins other athletes such as



Harry Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Anthony Elanga in representing the Skechers



Read full articlebrand.



As a gesture of appreciation, Kudus gifted his national team coach with a pair of boots for his birthday in June.



Additionally, Addo congratulated Kudus for being named the Ghana Player of the Year 2024.