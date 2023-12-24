Mohammed Kudus hails Bowen's impact as West Ham's dynamic duo thrives

Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus acknowledges the mutual support and encouragement between him and teammate Jarrod Bowen as they continue their impressive season.



The duo has shone brightly so far this season for the Hammers, with their goals securing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.



Bowen concluded the year as the top scorer for West Ham, notching an impressive tally of 13 goals.



Kudus contributed to the team's success by scoring the second goal in a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils. The Ghanaian's goal marked his sixth in the league and 10th overall.



Following the triumph, West Ham climbed to sixth place in the Premier League standings, a noteworthy achievement for the East London team.



“All credit to Jarrod. I’m not surprised he’s still scoring. He’s got the hunger and work ethic, and his professionalism also,” Kudus stated in a post-match interview.



“He’s setting an example for us, and I’m a big fan of how he plays. We keep pushing each other and helping each other, and I’m so happy he keeps scoring, and I know there’s even more to come from him.”