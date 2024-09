Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca praised Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional performance in West Ham's match against Chelsea.



Although West Ham suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Blues on Saturday, the Ghanaian player stood out with his impressive display.



Chelsea achieved the victory at London Stadium with goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer, marking their second straight win.