Mohammed Kudus lauds Emmanuel Danso as the 'best player he's ever played with'

Mohammed Kudus has showered praise on midfielder Emmanuel Danso, hailing him as the "best player he has ever played with."



Despite not having widespread recognition, Kudus holds Danso in high regard, acknowledging his exceptional talent and potential for reaching the pinnacle of the sport. The duo shares a history dating back to their academy days in Ghana.



Reflecting on their shared journey, Kudus reminisced during an interview with Sky Sports, recalling their time together in the Ghanaian academy. He emphasized Danso's remarkable skills, particularly praising his midfield prowess and adept passing abilities.



Danso, who kickstarted his career at Sporting Club Accra, embarked on a journey that led him to France in 2019, where he joined Olympique Lyonnais. Subsequently, in August 2022, he made a transition to Norwegian outfit Strømsgodset, inking a two-and-a-half-year deal.



Making his professional debut for Strømsgodset in a commanding 6–0 Eliteserien victory over Jerv on 21 August 2022, Danso showcased his potential as he stepped onto the field as a second-half substitute for Johan Hove.



With a market value of €250,000 according to transfermarkt, Danso primarily operates in central midfield, where his defensive abilities shine through.