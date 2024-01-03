Mohammed Kudus listed among top 15 stars of AFCON 2023 - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024
Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has been listed among the top 15 stars ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.
The West Ham player was ranked 6th best in a list by football portal, 90 mins.
It was led by Egypt's Mohamed Salah, followed by African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) with the third to fifth slots occupied by Sadio Mane (Senegal), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.
Kudus is the only Ghanaian player on the list.
He is due to join the Black Stars camp in Kumasi ahead of the AFCON which kicks off in a week.
His performances for West Ham have made him a key player for Chris Hughton's charges as Ghana seeks to redeem itself after a horrible last outing.
