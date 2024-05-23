Mohammed Kudus misses out on Goal of the season nomination despite stunning bicycle kick against City

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mohammed Kudus' incredible overhead kick against Manchester City during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League did not make the cut for the top 10 goals in contention for Goal of the Season.



Manchester City had a strong lead, but Kudus' goal kept the game interesting. Despite Manchester City's win, Kudus' performance made headlines.



His goal against Manchester City and another overhead against Brentford were not included in the top 10.



Kudus has already shown promise in his debut season for West Ham United with eight league goals and six assists.