Mohammed Kudus named in Europa League Team of the Week despite West Ham exit

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Despite West Ham United's exit from the Europa League, Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been praised for his exceptional performance in the tournament.



Kudus, 23, was named in the Europa League Team of the Week after his impressive showing in West Ham's 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-final second-leg clash.



Even though the Hammers were eliminated after failing to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, Kudus shone with his impact on the pitch.



The attacking midfielder produced three scoring opportunities in the game, the highest among all players, and successfully completed four dribbles, demonstrating his talent and inventiveness.



Despite Michail Antonio scoring an early goal for West Ham in the 13th minute, they couldn't hold on to their lead and conceded a late equalizer from Jeremie Frimpong in the 89th minute.



Having concluded their Europa League journey, West Ham will now shift their focus to the Premier League, where they are scheduled to play against Crystal Palace.