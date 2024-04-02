You are here: HomeSports2024 04 02Article 1927589

Mohammed Kudus' new hairstyle goes viral on social media

Mohammed Kudus has been making waves on social media due to his recent change in hairstyle before the match between West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Kudus, who is 23 years old, debuted a new dreadlocks-inspired look at St James' Park. Despite the 4-3 loss to the Magpies, Kudus showcased an impressive performance by scoring a goal and providing an assist.

A video capturing his hair transformation went viral on various social media platforms, showing his barber giving him a clean shave. Previously, Kudus typically maintained a short haircut or kept his dreads at a standard length.

Following the disappointing match against Newcastle United, Kudus will now focus on the Europa League quarter-final against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

