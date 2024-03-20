Mohammed Kudus out of friendlies due to shoulder injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus has been ruled out of Ghana's friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March due to a shoulder injury.



Despite being initially included in head coach Otto Addo's squad, the midfielder will not be able to participate in the upcoming games.



Kudus recently played for West Ham United in their last Premier League match, contributing to a 1-1 draw.



As he was not listed as part of the players travelling for the international break on West Ham's website, Kudus will remain in London for recovery.



Ghana will take on Nigeria on March 22 followed by a match against Uganda four days later.