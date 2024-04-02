Mohammed Kudus’ performance against Newcastle was excellent – David Moyes

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

David Moyes, the manager of West Ham United, has commended Mohammed Kudus and his attacking partners ahead of their upcoming match against Tottenham.



Speaking about their performance in the game against Newcastle United, Moyes expressed his satisfaction with the individual performances, particularly highlighting Kudus, Michail Antonio, and Jarrod Bowen for their contributions.



He emphasized the importance of Antonio's goal and praised the overall forward play of the team.



Looking forward to the next game, Moyes expressed hope that their attacking prowess will shine once again.



The match between West Ham United and Tottenham will take place at the London Stadium on Tuesday, April 2nd.