Mohammed Kudus picks Jay Jay Okocha as his greatest African footballer of all time

Saturday, 13 April 2024

Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus has expressed his admiration for Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha, whom he considers to be the greatest African footballer of all time.



Kudus, who currently plays for West Ham United, sees many similarities between himself and Okocha, who is renowned as one of the most entertaining players in the history of the sport.



Okocha's impressive achievements include winning the Goal of the Year award in Germany in 1993, being named Nigerian Footballer of the Year multiple times, and receiving prestigious accolades such as the African Cup of Nations Top Scorer and Best Player in 2004.



He also represented the Nigeria national team in three FIFA World Cups and was honored with the BBC African Footballer of the Year award on two occasions.



Kudus joins the ranks of many who consider Okocha as their footballing icon, acknowledging his creativity and ability to entertain.



In his debut season for West Ham, Kudus has been in exceptional form, scoring an impressive 16 goals across all competitions in 38 games.