Mohammed Kudus praises David Moyes for support and guidance

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: Football Ghana

West Ham United's midfield sensation Mohammed Kudus has spoken out about his admiration for manager David Moyes and the crucial role he has played in his development since joining the club.



In an exclusive interview with the club's official website ahead of their upcoming clash with Brentford, the Black Stars midfielder expressed his gratitude towards Moyes and the coaching staff for their unwavering support.



Kudus, who has made a significant impact in the Premier League this season, highlighted the positive relationship he shares with Moyes, emphasizing the continuous learning process both individually and collectively within the team.



"It's good," Kudus stated when asked about his relationship with Moyes. "I'm still trying to learn every day as a team and as an individual to be the player I see myself being. I have learned a lot from the coaching staff and the players as well."



Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Moyes and his coaching staff in his seamless transition to the Premier League, Kudus credited the team for his rapid adaptation and improvement since his arrival at West Ham.



"Credit to the team and the coaches here for the fast start I made, as they helped me settle very well and improve every day," Kudus remarked. "We are still learning and there's still a long way to go."



The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances, scored six goals, and assisted one in the Premier League this season.