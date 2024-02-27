Mohammed Kudus provides assist in West Ham's 4-2 victory over Brentford

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus played a key role for West Ham United on Monday night, contributing to their 4-2 victory over Brentford in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday night.



The Black Stars attacker started the game and showcased his talent with an impressive performance. The action-packed match saw Jarrod Bowen opening the scoring in the 5th minute, followed by Kudus doubling the lead just two minutes later with his second goal of the night.



Brentford fought back, with Neal Maupay scoring in the 13th minute to halve the deficit. However, after the halftime break, Kudus played a crucial role in assisting Jarrod Bowen for his hat-trick goal in the 63rd minute, reestablishing West Ham's healthy advantage.



Emerson Palmieri later scored a fantastic goal, extending West Ham's lead and making it difficult for Brentford to mount a comeback. Despite Yoane Wissa scoring a second consolation goal for Brentford in the 82nd minute, West Ham held on to secure a delightful 4-2 win.



With this performance, Mohammed Kudus has now accumulated six goals and two assists in 21 appearances for West Ham United, solidifying his impact on the team.