Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: footballghana.com

England-based midfielder Mohammed Kudus has joined the Black Stars' camp ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.



The team began preparations on Monday with a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium, attended by 10 players.



Kudus, who plays for West Ham United, arrived in camp this evening and is expected to participate in Tuesday’s training session.