Mohammed Kudus set to work with new manager at West Ham as David Moyes leaves

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian midfielder, will have a new manager at West Ham United in the upcoming season as David Moyes will be leaving the club at the end of the current season.



The Scottish coach, who oversaw Kudus' successful first season in England, has decided to part ways with the Hammers as his contract expires this summer.



West Ham is expected to announce Julen Lopetegui, the former Real Madrid manager, as their new head coach.



Kudus' future at the London club is uncertain, with clubs like Liverpool expressing interest in signing the talented player.