Mohammed Kudus tipped to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jose Enrique, a former Liverpool defender, has expressed his belief that Mohammed Kudus has the potential to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield amidst ongoing speculation about the Egyptian's departure.



Reports have linked Salah to Saudi Pro League clubs, including a reported £200 million bid from Al-Ittihad last summer, which Liverpool successfully rebuffed.



Enrique sees Kudus as a suitable successor if Salah were to leave, highlighting the Ghanaian's impressive performances at West Ham.



He also mentioned the possibility of Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich as a viable option due to his contract situation.



Kudus has proven to be a key player for West Ham, making a significant impact with 13 goals in 39 appearances in his debut season at the London club.