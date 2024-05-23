You are here: HomeSports2024 05 23Article 1941488

Mohammed Kudus to thrive under new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus will be working with new West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui in the upcoming season.

Lopetegui, who recently finalized his deal with the Hammers, takes over from David Moyes.

Kudus, who scored an impressive overhead kick in Moyes' final game, has expressed his admiration for the former Manchester United manager.

Moyes played a crucial role in bringing Kudus to West Ham from Ajax in a deal worth over 40 million euros.

