Mohammed Kudus to work with Julen Lopetegui at West Ham next season

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian midfielder, is set to collaborate with Julen Lopetegui, the former Real Madrid and Sevilla coach, at West Ham United in the upcoming season.



Lopetegui will take over from David Moyes, who departed the club at the conclusion of the previous season, and will officially commence his duties on July 1, 2024.



With his extensive managerial experience and past successes, Lopetegui is anticipated to elevate the Hammers to new heights.



Having previously achieved Europa League triumph with Sevilla and a managerial spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers in England, Lopetegui brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.