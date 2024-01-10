Mohammed Kudus trains with Black Stars teammates amid concern of injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars have been handed a massive squad boost following the arrival of star man Mohammed Kudus in camp.



The talented youngster joined his teammates in their camp in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 9.



Despite reports of the player carrying a hamstring injury, Mohammed Kudus trained with his Black Stars teammates during the final training session in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



This is great news for Ghanaians after many expressed worry about his purported injury.



Widespread reports on Tuesday said the player is still injured and won’t be able to feature for Ghana in the first game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



After training with the Black Stars today, Mohammed Kudus looks set to start for Ghana in the crucial Group B game against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will depart Ghana for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, to await the start of the tournament on Saturday, January 13.



