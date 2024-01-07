Mohammed Kudus yet to report to Ghana's camp for 2023 AFCON - Report

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Six days after the Black Stars of Ghana commenced camping for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, West Ham United star, Mohammed Kudus is yet to report in camp.



Reports indicate that Kudus has not joined his teammates in camp and with no official information from the Ghana Football Association or West Ham over his delayed arrival.



Kudus is one of 27 players invited by coach Chris Hughton to help Ghana’s chances of winning the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars have since January 1, 2023, been training at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi as they step up preparations for the tournament.



On Monday, January 8, 2024, they will engage Namibia in their last major pre-tournament activity before flying out to Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars will begin the tournament with a game against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.



The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)



