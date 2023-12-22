Mohammed Polo blames Hearts of Oak's poor form on lack of technical direction

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has criticized the club's lack of clear technical direction, citing it as the reason for their poor form this season.



In an interview with Citi Sports, Polo expressed his frustration with the club's constant change in coaching personnel, which he believes has hindered their progress.



Over the past year and a half, Hearts has had three different coaches, including Slavko Matic, Martin Koopman, and currently, Abdul Bashiru, who is serving as interim head coach.



Polo, who previously served as a coach for the club, believes that the frequent coaching changes have created instability and uncertainty within the team.



He stated, "They are struggling with technical direction. How many coaches have they sacked? I was part of those they did away with...the last one's (departure) was very annoying."



Hearts of Oak are currently on a four-game winless streak, including a 3-2 loss to their rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko, and are 10 points behind the leaders after playing 15 games.