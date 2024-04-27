Mohammed Polo lauds Dreams FC coach for explosive Confederation Cup campaign

Sports News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Ghanaian football icon Mohamed Polo has praised Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito for his exceptional performance in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup campaign.



The Still Believe lads are on the verge of securing their first Confederation Cup title.



Following a thrilling goalless draw against Zamalek in Cairo during the first leg, the Ghanaian FA Cup champions head into the return leg with an advantage.



Dreams FC will face the 2019 champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in the Confederation Cup semifinals.



Polo lauded Zito's contributions, emphasizing how they have eased some of the pressure on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) amidst the challenges encountered in the sport.



"I believe he has performed remarkably well, as the high expectations had put a strain on the FA. I have previously stated that this GFA is the most impressive FA I have ever witnessed. I have been part of the system and worked with the FA. I have experienced different GFAs, but this current one has made a positive impact on our football."



Zamalek arrived in Kumasi on Thursday via a chartered flight to continue their preparations for the crucial match.



The Egyptian team will train at the match venue 24 hours before kick-off as per the competition's rules and regulations.



The upcoming match carries great significance for Dreams FC, as they strive to become the first Ghanaian team in two decades to reach the final of the Confederation Cup.



The last time a Ghanaian side achieved this milestone was in 2004 when Hearts of Oak and Kotoko battled it out in the final, with Hearts emerging victorious.