Mohammed Polo questions Otto Addo's appointment as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Polo, a legendary figure in Ghanaian football, has raised concerns about the appointment of Otto Addo as the new coach of the Black Stars.



He compared the decision to bringing in someone inexperienced and questioned why Kwesi Appiah, the previous coach, was not given the opportunity.



Addo has been given a 34-month contract with the possibility of an additional 24 months. He takes over from Chris Hughton, who was dismissed after Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Polo, in an interview with Citi Sports, expressed his disappointment at the exclusion of former players from the 1970s and 1980s and raised doubts about the selection of Addo, who is 43 years old.



He stated, "I believe the person who has been brought in is inexperienced."



While Polo acknowledged Addo's abilities, he stressed the importance of considering other coaching options within the system before looking externally.



"Now we are trying someone new. We are giving Otto Addo a chance. I'm not saying he's not good, but don't we have people within our system who deserve a chance?"



Polo also expressed his sadness at Appiah's exclusion from the coaching role, praising his past achievements and considering him the best coach Ghana has had in recent times.



Otto Addo's coaching team consists of Joseph Lauman, John Painstil, and Fatawu Dauda.