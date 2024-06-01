You are here: HomeSports2024 06 01Article 1944968

Sports News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mohammed Salisu expects tough task against Mali

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mohammed Salisu is certain that the Black Stars will secure a win against Mali Mohammed Salisu is certain that the Black Stars will secure a win against Mali

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu is fully aware of the tough challenge awaiting Ghana in the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Mali on June 6, 2024, in Bamako.

Mohammed Salisu, who was selected by Otto Addo for Ghana's squad, stressed the need for thorough preparation to ensure a positive outcome in the match.

In a press conference following the team's training session at Legon Stadium, Salisu emphasized the importance of Ghana's readiness to face Mali, recognizing their strength in African football.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment