Mohammed Salisu expects tough task against Mali

Sports News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu is fully aware of the tough challenge awaiting Ghana in the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Mali on June 6, 2024, in Bamako.



Mohammed Salisu, who was selected by Otto Addo for Ghana's squad, stressed the need for thorough preparation to ensure a positive outcome in the match.



In a press conference following the team's training session at Legon Stadium, Salisu emphasized the importance of Ghana's readiness to face Mali, recognizing their strength in African football.