Mohammed Salisu scores as AS Monaco secures draw against Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu had an impressive outing on Wednesday, netting an important goal that contributed to AS Monaco's hard-earned 2-2 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in an exciting UEFA Champions League clash.



Salisu started the match for Monaco and demonstrated exceptional determination despite the difficult weather, which included heavy rain, as he faced off against the formidable Croatian team.



Dinamo Zagreb gained the upper hand late in the first half, scoring the first goal in the 44th minute through Petar Sucic, who received an assist from Martin Baturina.