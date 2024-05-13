You are here: HomeSports2024 05 13Article 1938245

Mohammed Salisu to play in Uefa Champions League next season

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Salisu, who currently plays for AS Monaco, has played a crucial role in securing his club's qualification for the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

This achievement guarantees the 25-year-old defender the opportunity to participate in Champions League football, provided he remains with the French Ligue 1 side.

Salisu made the move to AS Monaco from Southampton in England last summer.

Despite facing injury setbacks during his debut season in France, he managed to secure a spot in the starting lineup after recovering.

In the recent match against Montpellier, Salisu showcased his defensive skills, contributing to AS Monaco's 2-0 victory and securing a second-place finish in the French Ligue 1.

This finish ensures AS Monaco's qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season.

