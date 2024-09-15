Moldovan side Spartanii Sportul sign former Accra Lions midfielder

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Abdul Rashid Abubakar, a former midfielder for Accra Lions, has signed with CSF Spartanii Sportul in the Moldovan Superliga.



The club confirmed his transfer on Saturday, September 14, 2024, ahead of their league match against FC Zimbru.



With this move, the number of Ghanaian players at the club rises to three. The 24-year-old is making his sixth club switch since 2021, when he was loaned from Accra Lions to the Chinese second-tier team Heilongjiang Ice City.



After completing that loan, he returned to the Ghana Premier League before being sold to Bosnian club FK Sarajevo.