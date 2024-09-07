You are here: HomeSports2024 09 07Article 1978241

Source: BBC

More to come from 'outstanding' Wales, says Bellamy

Craig Bellamy commended Wales for their "exceptional" performance in his debut as manager, resulting in a Nations League draw with Turkey. He expressed optimism for the team's future potential.

Bellamy's bold approach was clear as Wales impressed against the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists in Cardiff on Friday, despite not converting their control into a win.

With just four days of preparation, the former Wales captain was pleased with the team's display ahead of their upcoming match in Montenegro on Monday.

