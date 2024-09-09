Morgan plays final game after announcing retirement

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: BBC

Alex Morgan, the United States striker and two-time World Cup champion, bid an emotional farewell to professional soccer on Sunday, concluding her career in the National Women's Soccer League.



At 35, Morgan revealed her retirement last week following the news of her second pregnancy.



She led the San Diego Wave in a 4-1 loss against North Carolina Courage, where she missed a penalty in the 10th minute and was substituted shortly after, receiving a standing ovation from the 26,516 fans present.