You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979033

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Morgan plays final game after announcing retirement

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alex Morgan scored nine goals in the 22 Women's World Cup matches she played in Alex Morgan scored nine goals in the 22 Women's World Cup matches she played in

Alex Morgan, the United States striker and two-time World Cup champion, bid an emotional farewell to professional soccer on Sunday, concluding her career in the National Women's Soccer League.

At 35, Morgan revealed her retirement last week following the news of her second pregnancy.

She led the San Diego Wave in a 4-1 loss against North Carolina Courage, where she missed a penalty in the 10th minute and was substituted shortly after, receiving a standing ovation from the 26,516 fans present.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment