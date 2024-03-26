Moroccan referee El Fariq Hamza to officiate Uganda vs Ghana friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Moroccan referee El Fariq Hamza has been selected to officiate the friendly match between Uganda and Ghana, which is set to take place on Tuesday, March 26.



The selection of Hamza comes after Ghana's recent 2-1 loss to Nigeria, and the Black Stars are looking to rebound under the guidance of coach Otto Addo.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Hamza's selection in a statement on its website.



Hamza, a 34-year-old referee known for his skill in officiating football matches, is highly respected within the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.



He is a prominent figure in the Moroccan Premier League, Botola Pro.



Hamza will be assisted by fellow Moroccans Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant I), Ennouajeli Ihssane (Assistant II), and Elmoutamanni Tarik (Fourth Official) during the match, which will be held at Grande de Stade Marrakech with kickoff at 16:00 GMT.



The friendly holds importance for Ghana as it serves as preparation for upcoming competitive fixtures, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).