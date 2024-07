Sports News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: BBC

Noor Slaoui loves horses. In fact, she also loves mules, donkeys and "anything equine-related".



So it is little wonder the Moroccan rider is about to make Olympic history in the sport of eventing.



When the 29-year-old mounts her beloved horse Cash In Hand at the Palace of Versailles on 27 July, she will become the first person - male or female - from the Middle East or North Africa to compete in the equestrian discipline.