Source: Footballghana

Morocco's Walid Regragui exploit at World Cup 2022 justifies African coaches’ capabilities – Kwesi Appiah

Renowned Ghanaian coach James Kwesi Appiah asserts that Walid Regragui's achievements with Morocco during the 2022 World Cup serve as evidence that African coaches can excel when afforded the opportunity.

The Moroccan national team, known as the Atlas Lions, surpassed expectations by reaching the semifinals in Qatar, marking a historic milestone as the first African team to accomplish this feat.

For the first time in history, five African nations—Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia—were represented at the World Cup with entirely local coaching staff.

Currently serving as the head coach of the Sudan national team, Appiah emphasizes that Regragui's performance at the tournament clearly demonstrates the potential of African coaches when given the opportunity to lead.

