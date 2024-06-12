Morocco seal big win but Cameroon and Ivory Coast draw

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: BBC

Morocco dominated Congo-Brazzaville with a 6-0 victory in the African qualifying match for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, thanks to Ayoub El Kaabi's impressive hat-trick.



Meanwhile, Cameroon and Ivory Coast settled for draws in their away games. Azzedine Ounahi, Chadi Riad, and Soufiane Rahimi also contributed to Morocco's win, with the game being played in Agadir instead of the original venue.



Bryan Mbeumo gave Cameroon an early lead against Angola, but a deflection by Michael Ngadeu resulted in a goal for Angola, leading to a draw.