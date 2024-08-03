Morocco storm into Olympic semi-finals with emphatic victory over USA

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Morocco created history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by securing their first-ever men's football semi-final spot with a dominant 4-0 win over the United States on Friday.



This victory paves the way for an exciting semi-final showdown for Morocco against either Japan or Spain in Marseille.



The Atlas Lions displayed their attacking strength and tactical brilliance in a match



that will be etched in the memories of fans at the Parc des Princes.



Right from the start, Morocco took control of the game, utilizing their high-pressing strategy and quick counterattacks to trouble the American defense consistently.



The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Soufiane Rahimi successfully converted a penalty, marking his fifth goal of the tournament, following Nathan Harriel's foul in the box.



The USA struggled to find their footing in the game, with Morocco's midfield trio of Abde Ezzalzouli, Ilias Akhomach, and Amir Richardson dictating the pace and creating numerous scoring opportunities.



Although the Americans showed a brief resurgence early in the second half, Morocco quickly regained control.



Akhomach extended Morocco's lead in the 63rd minute, capitalizing on a well-executed play down the left wing.



This goal seemed to demoralize the USA, and Morocco took advantage of their opponents' vulnerable state.



Just seven minutes later, Paris Saint-Germain standout Achraf Hakimi exhibited his skill with a remarkable solo goal, effortlessly maneuvering through midfield before finding the net from outside the box.



As the game approached its conclusion, Morocco continued to press forward, earning a second penalty in stoppage time.



El Mehdi Maouhoub confidently converted the penalty, putting the finishing touches on a memorable evening for Moroccan football.



Based on their current form, the Atlas Lions will feel optimistic about their chances against any adversary as they pursue Olympic glory.



At the final whistle, the Moroccan players and supporters rejoiced in a historic accomplishment, while coach Tarik Sektioui's strategic decisions and team lineup were validated in a resounding fashion.