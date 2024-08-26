Morocco to build world’s largest stadium the Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

As part of King Mohammed VI’s initiative to improve Morocco’s football infrastructure and enhance the nation’s standing on the international stage, the country is poised to construct the largest stadium in the world.



The Grand Stade Hassan II, designed in a tent-like shape and located in Casablanca, will accommodate 125,000 spectators.



Read full article



Read full articlefirm Oualalou + Choi in partnership with renowned global sports design specialists Populous. The design aims to harmonize traditional motifs with modern architectural innovations, establishing a significant landmark in the realm of sports architecture.



François Clément, Senior Principal and President of Populous France, who serves as the Lead Architect for the project, remarked, “The Grand Stade Hassan II will provide remarkable spaces that foster exceptional experiences for every fan and visitor.”



The stadium will showcase a distinctive aluminum lattice framework. Its roof will be supported by a circular arrangement of thirty-two stairways, which will create grand entrances surrounded by verdant gardens on 28-meter high platforms.



Incorporating elements of Morocco’s rich cultural legacy, the stadium will feature opulent hospitality areas, including VIP and VVIP lounges, thereby enhancing the matchday experience.