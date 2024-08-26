You are here: HomeSports2024 08 26Article 1973738

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Morocco to build world’s largest stadium the Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Morocco aims to build one of the largest stadiums in the world Morocco aims to build one of the largest stadiums in the world

As part of King Mohammed VI’s initiative to improve Morocco’s football infrastructure and enhance the nation’s standing on the international stage, the country is poised to construct the largest stadium in the world.

The Grand Stade Hassan II, designed in a tent-like shape and located in Casablanca, will accommodate 125,000 spectators.

This ambitious project is spearheaded by the architectural

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment