Mortal remains of Issa Hayatou arrives in Cameroon for final burial

The remains of Issa Hayatou, the former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), have returned to Cameroon, where he will be interred.



Hayatou, who held the position of interim FIFA president during the organization's corruption scandal in 2015, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024, in Paris.



Read full articleYaoundé Nsimalen International Airport, attracting a significant number of mourners who gathered to pay tribute to the legacy of the former leader in African football.



Prominent figures from the football community, including Hayatou’s successor Ahmad Ahmad and his close associate Constant Omari, were present.



The current president of CAF, Patrice Motsepe, also attended the ceremony.



Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), expressed his condolences, frequently acknowledging Hayatou’s significant contributions to the advancement of football in Africa.



Hayatou’s tenure lasted nearly thirty years, during which he made a profound impact on the sport throughout the continent.