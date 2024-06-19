You are here: HomeSports2024 06 19Article 1952075

Motorbike rider, 9, dies after Interlagos crash

A young motorbike rider from Argentina, Lorenzo Somaschini, has tragically passed away after a crash during a practice session at a junior competition in Brazil.

The nine-year-old was participating in the Honda Junior Cup, one of the region's prominent youth racing events, when the accident occurred at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention and initially stabilizing, Somaschini's condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to intensive care.

The organizers of SuperBike Brazil expressed their deep condolences to Lorenzo's family and friends, stating their shock and sadness over the incident.

