Sports News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: BBC

Jonny Bairstow assured the media that England's campaign would not be derailed by a defeat against Australia.



However, the next day, as David Warner and Travis Head dominated the game, it seemed like England's train was on the verge of derailing.



Sitting in the Greenidge and Haynes stand at that moment felt risky, almost like needing more than an umbrella for protection on Rihanna Drive, where the pop star grew up.