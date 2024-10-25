Mourinho sent off as Man Utd held by Fenerbahce

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: BBC

Jose Mourinho was dismissed as his Fenerbahce team rallied to secure a draw against his former club Manchester United in Istanbul, marking United's third consecutive stalemate in the Europa League.



United took the lead at halftime with Christian Eriksen scoring his fourth goal of the season.



However, the home team equalized just four minutes into the second half when Youssef En-Nesyri headed in Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross, slipping past United's defenders.



As the atmosphere intensified, Mourinho received a red card from French referee Clement Turpin shortly before the hour mark while advocating for a penalty after Bright Osayi-Samuel fell following a challenge from United's Manuel Ugarte.