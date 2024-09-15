You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981739

Source: BBC

Mowatt double sends West Brom top of Championship

Alex Mowatt joined West Bromwich Albion from Barnsley in July 2021 Alex Mowatt joined West Bromwich Albion from Barnsley in July 2021

Alex Mowatt netted two goals, leading West Bromwich Albion to a commanding 3-0 win over Portsmouth and securing their position at the top of the Championship.

With this victory, the Baggies surpassed Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Burnley, accumulating 13 points from five matches.

Josh Maja opened the scoring just a minute into the game, while Mowatt's exceptional second-half strike and a late free-kick sealed the win for Carlos Corberan's side.

