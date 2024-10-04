You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989362

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Muchova ends Sabalenka streak to reach China Open semis

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Karolina Muchova dropped a set for the first time at this year's China Open Karolina Muchova dropped a set for the first time at this year's China Open

Karolina Muchova successfully thwarted a comeback attempt by top seed Aryna Sabalenka to secure her place in the semi-finals of the China Open.

Muchova is set to compete against either Russia's Mirra Andreeva or China's Qinwen Zheng in the final four, having triumphed with a score of 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-4.

The Czech player has now achieved victory in her last three encounters against the world number two, Sabalenka, who was striving for her sixteenth consecutive win.

"Tennis is truly a rollercoaster," Muchova remarked.

"I had to battle for every point, and ultimately, it proved to be worthwhile."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment