Mukarama Abdulai proved how tough after she was booed – Yussif Basigi

Yussif Basigi, the head coach of the Black Princesses, commended Mukarama Abdulai for her impressive recovery from being booed at the African Games.



The top scorer of the 2018 U17 Women’s World Cup faced criticism for missing opportunities in the second group match, but she bounced back by scoring in the game against Tanzania, as well as three other goals, one of which was the winning goal in the final.



Basigi stood by his decision to keep playing Mukarama despite the booing, and it ultimately proved to be successful.



He shared, “I had a conversation with her and encouraged her to change the narrative. I wanted to see her resilience. She needed to demonstrate that she is strong.”



Basigi also mentioned, “She informed me about the numerous calls she was receiving. I explained to her that the calls were just expressions of concern and would not change anything. She needed to go out there and show everyone that her previous performance was not a reflection of her abilities.”



He added, “Now she has agreed to approach things differently. If she hadn’t been a professional player for some time, she might have considered leaving.”